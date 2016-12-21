Tuscaloosa police arrest man accused of swiping donations meant for children
Police say Robert James Eppes stole donations intended for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of West Alabama from a gas station earlier this week. Eppes is facing three theft of property charges, two of which are related to the donation thefts, Captain Brad Mason confirmed.
