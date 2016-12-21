Tuscaloosa Academy students rock out ...

Tuscaloosa Academy students rock out in class

Moments before the bell rang to start the period, students at Tuscaloosa Academy began climbing the stairs to the top floor of the school for class. As students began filing into room, Phillip Lancaster pulled out his Epiphone Les Paul guitar and began playing the opening notes of the Eagles' "Life in the Fast Lane."

