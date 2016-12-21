SC duo suspected of AL carjacking arr...

SC duo suspected of AL carjacking arrested in MS

A man and woman from South Carolina were arrested Wednesday in Mississippi after allegedly stealing a woman's car in Tuscaloosa, AL. Investigators responded to a robbery report in the 3500 block of E McFarland Blvd around 5:10 Wednesday evening.

