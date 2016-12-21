Pickens mother convicted of murder in fatal shooting of son's boyfriend
Anita Hill, 54, was taken away in handcuffs after the verdict in the Tuscaloosa County Courtroom on Thursday. She's facing more than 20 years in prison for fatally shooting Jamie Johnson, 36, in the back at the Love's truck stop near Interstate 20/59 in April 2014.
