Nick Saban: Lane Kiffin leaving Alaba...

Nick Saban: Lane Kiffin leaving Alabama, going to FAU

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Star Tribune

Lane Kiffin is about to be a head coach again, after agreeing Monday to start anew and take over at Florida Atlantic. Kiffin's soon-to-be-former boss, Alabama coach Nick Saban, confirmed the hiring and said his offensive coordinator will remain with the Crimson Tide for the College Football Playoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Dec 15 Concerned 1
Alabama football Nov 30 Honestly 5
Citizens club Nov 29 Vantriesse 1
Butch and vols need help (Feb '16) Nov 29 John 2
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Nov '16 davy 70
Hunter Grissom Oct '16 Justice 1
News Two men charged with first degree burglary Sep '16 Big guy advocate 1
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,370 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,609

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC