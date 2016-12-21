Missing woman found dead was wrapped ...

Missing woman found dead was wrapped in plastic with hands and feet bound, records show

A Cottondale man charged in the slaying of a woman whose body was found behind his property gave detectives multiple stories about how the victim was injured, according to records made public online this week. Charles Richard Sexton, 58, is charged with murder in the death of 30-year-old Jennette "Jenny" Sims Brannon.

