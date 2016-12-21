Former Tuscaloosa County bailiff used office for personal gain, indictment claims
Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange on Monday announced the arrest of 46-year-old Quenton Wesley, who worked as bailiff in Tuscaloosa County District Court. He is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, intentional use of office for personal gain and two counts of soliciting or receiving anything for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Dec 15
|Concerned
|1
|Alabama football
|Nov 30
|Honestly
|5
|Citizens club
|Nov 29
|Vantriesse
|1
|Butch and vols need help (Feb '16)
|Nov 29
|John
|2
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|davy
|70
|Hunter Grissom
|Oct '16
|Justice
|1
|Two men charged with first degree burglary
|Sep '16
|Big guy advocate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC