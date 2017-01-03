Docs: Ala. woman found dead was wrapp...

Docs: Ala. woman found dead was wrapped in plastic, bound

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: CBS News

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. An Alabama woman found dead two weeks after she vanished was wrapped in plastic, her ankles and wrists bound, reports CBS affiliate WIAT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alabama basketball tickets Mon bball fan 1
Alabama football Dec 31 TigersGonnaGetcha 6
Butch and vols need help (Feb '16) Dec 31 TigersGonnaGetcha 3
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Dec 15 Concerned 1
Citizens club Nov '16 Vantriesse 1
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Nov '16 davy 70
Hunter Grissom Oct '16 Justice 1
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,709 • Total comments across all topics: 277,579,347

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC