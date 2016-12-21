Bama to Boca: Lane Kiffin takes over as FAU's football coach
A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Alabama offens... . FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2016, file photo, Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin works with his players during NCAA college football practice in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Dec 15
|Concerned
|1
|Alabama football
|Nov 30
|Honestly
|5
|Citizens club
|Nov 29
|Vantriesse
|1
|Butch and vols need help (Feb '16)
|Nov 29
|John
|2
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|davy
|70
|Hunter Grissom
|Oct '16
|Justice
|1
|Two men charged with first degree burglary
|Sep '16
|Big guy advocate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC