Crews Recover Drowning Victim from Turlock Canal
The Turlock Rural Fire Department reports the person was found in a canal along West Harding Road, between South Walnut Road and Lander Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turlock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom of dead teen chooses forgiveness over anger (Mar '07)
|Jul 2
|Joe paioni
|7
|usa
|Jun 29
|GANGSTERS
|3
|Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16)
|Jun 9
|Romel Esmail
|8
|Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May '17
|Sixty
|5
|Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Romel Esmail
|4
|YERMA Author Lorca
|Mar '17
|Maria Santos
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turlock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC