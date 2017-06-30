West Nile virus found in bird, mosqui...

West Nile virus found in bird, mosquito samples near Modesto

Friday Jun 23

West Nile virus cases have been confirmed in Stanislaus County, near Modesto. A dead bird who contracted the disease was found in Ripon and mosquito samples taken in Stanislaus County have tested positive for the virus.

