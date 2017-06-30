West Nile virus found in bird, mosquito samples near Modesto
West Nile virus cases have been confirmed in Stanislaus County, near Modesto. A dead bird who contracted the disease was found in Ripon and mosquito samples taken in Stanislaus County have tested positive for the virus.
