Underage drinkers arrested at concert in Stanislaus Co.
Twenty people were arrested for underage drinking or providing minors with alcohol at a country radio station concert at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock, deputies said Tuesday. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies conducted a 7-hour enforcement operation on Saturday, funded through a grant by the California State Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, at the Kat Country 103 FM Listeners Appreciation Concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Turlock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16)
|Jun 9
|Romel Esmail
|8
|Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Sixty
|5
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Concerned citizen
|69
|warning
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Romel Esmail
|4
|YERMA Author Lorca
|Mar '17
|Maria Santos
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turlock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC