Underage drinkers arrested at concert in Stanislaus Co.

Twenty people were arrested for underage drinking or providing minors with alcohol at a country radio station concert at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock, deputies said Tuesday. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies conducted a 7-hour enforcement operation on Saturday, funded through a grant by the California State Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, at the Kat Country 103 FM Listeners Appreciation Concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.