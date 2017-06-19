Underage drinkers arrested at concert...

Underage drinkers arrested at concert in Stanislaus Co.

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Twenty people were arrested for underage drinking or providing minors with alcohol at a country radio station concert at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock, deputies said Tuesday. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies conducted a 7-hour enforcement operation on Saturday, funded through a grant by the California State Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, at the Kat Country 103 FM Listeners Appreciation Concert.

