Turlock Man Drowns in Canal

Turlock Man Drowns in Canal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department has identified the man who drowned in a canal Monday night as 66-year-old David Pombo. Pombo's family declined to speak to FOX40 on camera, but said he would jump into canals all the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turlock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mom of dead teen chooses forgiveness over anger (Mar '07) 20 hr Joe paioni 7
usa Jun 29 GANGSTERS 3
Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16) Jun 9 Romel Esmail 8
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May '17 Sixty 5
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr '17 Concerned citizen 69
Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Bella Esmail Moore 2
Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16) Apr '17 Romel Esmail 4
See all Turlock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turlock Forum Now

Turlock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Turlock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Turlock, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,347 • Total comments across all topics: 282,192,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC