Turlock Man Drowns in Canal
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department has identified the man who drowned in a canal Monday night as 66-year-old David Pombo. Pombo's family declined to speak to FOX40 on camera, but said he would jump into canals all the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turlock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom of dead teen chooses forgiveness over anger (Mar '07)
|20 hr
|Joe paioni
|7
|usa
|Jun 29
|GANGSTERS
|3
|Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16)
|Jun 9
|Romel Esmail
|8
|Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May '17
|Sixty
|5
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Romel Esmail
|4
Find what you want!
Search Turlock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC