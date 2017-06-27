Sheriff, CHP assist with Stanislaus C...

Sheriff, CHP assist with Stanislaus County task force with arrest

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Union Democrat

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office and Sonora-area California Highway Patrol assisted the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force on Tuesday with the surveillance and traffic stop of a stolen 2012 Kenworth big-rig truck and a GMC pickup that led to arrest of three men. Task force members spotted the Kenworth, which had been reported stolen to the Oakdale Police Department, in the area of West Main Street in Turlock.

