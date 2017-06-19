Districts Hope To Hold Off Expensive ...

Districts Hope To Hold Off Expensive Fish Passage At Lake Don Pedro, La Grange Dam

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: My Mother Lode

Two utility districts tied up in licensing Don Pedro Reservoir and La Grange Dam are continuing to push back against a looming potential mandate that they build a fish passage between the two. Well in the middle of the multi-year processes involved to re-license Don Pedro Reservoir while obtaining first-time licensing for La Grange Dam, the Turlock and Modesto irrigation districts, which share rights on the Tuolumne River and ownership of the Don Pedro Project and reservoir powerhouse, recently held a joint meeting updating the status of their applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turlock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16) Jun 9 Romel Esmail 8
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sixty 5
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr '17 Concerned citizen 69
warning Apr '17 Anonymous 1
Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Bella Esmail Moore 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16) Apr '17 Romel Esmail 4
See all Turlock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turlock Forum Now

Turlock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Turlock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Turlock, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC