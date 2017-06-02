Art show at Sherwood Elementary attracts a crowd

Marissa Miranda organizes art show featuring student paintings and drawings Art Instructor Marissa Miranda organized an exhibition of painting and drawings completed by her students at Sherwood Elementary School. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/02/marissa-miranda-organizes-art-show-featuring-student-paintings-and-drawings/363730001/ Sherwood Elementary has been lucky to have Marissa Miranda as its art teacher since she graduated from CSU Monterey Bay in 2010.

