Tracy nurse will challenge Denham in 2018
A registered nurse from Tracy will challenge incumbent Jeff Dunham, R-Turlock, for California's 10th Congressional District in 2018. Dotty Nygard, a Democrat and longtime resident of the district and former Riverbank City Council member, announced her candidacy Sunday.
