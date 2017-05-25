Schools locked down as Turlock police search for suspect

Officers arrested a possibly armed suspect after three schools were locked down for about 30 minutes Tuesday afternoon, Turlock police said. Julien Elementary, Dutcher Jr. High and Turlock High schools were locked down around 3:30 p.m. While there was no direct threat to the schools, the district locked down the campuses as a precaution, police said.

