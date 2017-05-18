Police search for elderly Turlock man...

Police search for elderly Turlock man, need public's help

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Officers need the public's help to find an elderly man who has been missing for more than 24 hours, the Turlock Police Department said Saturday . John Louis Silveira, 82, was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday near the 100 block of 20th Century Boulevard in Turlock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turlock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr 25 Concerned citizen 69
warning Apr 21 Anonymous 1
Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16) Apr 17 Romel Esmail 6
Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F... Apr '17 Bella Esmail Moore 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16) Apr '17 Romel Esmail 4
News Home invasion reported in Hilmar (Jan '13) Mar '17 Marie Cloud 3
See all Turlock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turlock Forum Now

Turlock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Turlock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Turlock, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC