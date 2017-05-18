Police search for elderly Turlock man, need public's help
Officers need the public's help to find an elderly man who has been missing for more than 24 hours, the Turlock Police Department said Saturday . John Louis Silveira, 82, was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday near the 100 block of 20th Century Boulevard in Turlock.
