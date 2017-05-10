Parmalat buys specialty US dairy comp...

Parmalat buys specialty US dairy companies

Tuesday May 2

Parmalat said the acquisition was important as it adds a business active in the ethnic specialties segment in the US, increasing its current portfolio of gourmet cheeses and entering the yogurt market. Karoun Dairies, Inc., in operation since 1990 in California, serves various ethnic markets in the US: Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, Indian, European, Hispanic, Greek, Russian, Armenian as well as mainstream American.

Turlock, CA

