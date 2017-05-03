Gov. Jerry Brown and two Central Valley GOP congressmen squabble over Obamacare replacement bill
Gov. Jerry Brown landed a last-minute jab at California House Republicans who backed the GOP bill to replace Obamacare, which narrowly passed the House on Thursday. In a statement released just before the vote, Brown blasted the bill as "cruel and ill-conceived," and called out three House Republicans who have been at the center of organizing efforts to guard the Affordable Care Act - Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Turlock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 25
|Concerned citizen
|69
|warning
|Apr 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|Romel Esmail
|6
|Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F...
|Apr 13
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr 9
|Celest
|35
|Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16)
|Apr 8
|Romel Esmail
|4
|Home invasion reported in Hilmar (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Marie Cloud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Turlock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC