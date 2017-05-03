Gov. Jerry Brown and two Central Vall...

Gov. Jerry Brown and two Central Valley GOP congressmen squabble over Obamacare replacement bill

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Gov. Jerry Brown landed a last-minute jab at California House Republicans who backed the GOP bill to replace Obamacare, which narrowly passed the House on Thursday. In a statement released just before the vote, Brown blasted the bill as "cruel and ill-conceived," and called out three House Republicans who have been at the center of organizing efforts to guard the Affordable Care Act - Reps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turlock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr 25 Concerned citizen 69
warning Apr 21 Anonymous 1
Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16) Apr 17 Romel Esmail 6
Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F... Apr 13 Bella Esmail Moore 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr 9 Celest 35
Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16) Apr 8 Romel Esmail 4
News Home invasion reported in Hilmar (Jan '13) Mar '17 Marie Cloud 3
See all Turlock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turlock Forum Now

Turlock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Turlock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Turlock, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC