Fires Destroy Popular CA Market

May 26--Fire destroyed a longtime, highly visible minimart at Geer Road and East Whitmore Avenue just east of Hughson late Thursday. Crews from Hughson, Stanislaus Consolidated, Ceres, Keyes, Mountain View, Turlock Rural and Denair battled the blaze at Mo's Oasis Market & Deli, said Ceres Fire Battalion Chief Rich Scola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.