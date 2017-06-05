Fires Destroy Popular CA Market

Fires Destroy Popular CA Market

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: FireHouse.com

May 26--Fire destroyed a longtime, highly visible minimart at Geer Road and East Whitmore Avenue just east of Hughson late Thursday. Crews from Hughson, Stanislaus Consolidated, Ceres, Keyes, Mountain View, Turlock Rural and Denair battled the blaze at Mo's Oasis Market & Deli, said Ceres Fire Battalion Chief Rich Scola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turlock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16) May 27 Bella Esmail Moore 7
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sixty 5
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr '17 Concerned citizen 69
warning Apr '17 Anonymous 1
Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F... Apr '17 Bella Esmail Moore 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16) Apr '17 Romel Esmail 4
See all Turlock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turlock Forum Now

Turlock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Turlock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Turlock, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,228 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC