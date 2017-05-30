Comic con comes to Sonora

Comic con comes to Sonora

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: The Union Democrat

Sonora's first comic con will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 29 in the John Muir Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. The event is organized by Ohana Comic Con, a company run by Turlock video-game store owner Tom Star, his wife, two daughters, and son-in-law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turlock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16) May 27 Bella Esmail Moore 7
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sixty 5
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr '17 Concerned citizen 69
warning Apr '17 Anonymous 1
Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F... Apr '17 Bella Esmail Moore 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16) Apr '17 Romel Esmail 4
See all Turlock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turlock Forum Now

Turlock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Turlock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Turlock, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,464 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC