Comic con comes to Sonora
Sonora's first comic con will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 29 in the John Muir Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. The event is organized by Ohana Comic Con, a company run by Turlock video-game store owner Tom Star, his wife, two daughters, and son-in-law.
