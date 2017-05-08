CA: Stanislaus County to Increase Planning Fees, Charge 25 Cents for Bus Transfers
May 08--Contractors and business people are faced with a 10 percent across-the-board increase in planning fees if supervisors give approval Tuesday. Bus riders will pay a 25-cent transfer charge if they switch from Stanislaus Regional Transit to another bus service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turlock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 25
|Concerned citizen
|69
|warning
|Apr 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|Romel Esmail
|6
|Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F...
|Apr 13
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr 9
|Celest
|35
|Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Romel Esmail
|4
|Home invasion reported in Hilmar (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Marie Cloud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Turlock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC