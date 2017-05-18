CA: Buses and Dial-a-Rides Scrambling...

CA: Buses and Dial-a-Rides Scrambling to Become More Efficient

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

May 20--Bus and dial-a-ride systems throughout Stanislaus County -- perpetual money-losers, in the eyes of the state -- are in trouble. At greatest risk are those most in need: the disabled, elderly and poor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turlock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr 25 Concerned citizen 69
warning Apr 21 Anonymous 1
Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Romel Esmail 6
Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F... Apr '17 Bella Esmail Moore 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16) Apr '17 Romel Esmail 4
News Home invasion reported in Hilmar (Jan '13) Mar '17 Marie Cloud 3
See all Turlock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turlock Forum Now

Turlock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Turlock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Turlock, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,955 • Total comments across all topics: 281,185,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC