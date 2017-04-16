Viral Video Allegedly Shows Known White Supremacist Punching Woman During Berkeley Protest
The Trump supporting coward who punched a woman in Berkeley today is an Alt-Right, white supremacist named Nathan Damigo #TrumpsAmerica pic.twitter.com/fY9fJMHcsc Saturday's war of rallies in downtown Berkeley largely devolved into street fighting, garbage can incinerating, and a lot of angry shouting between various factions of Trump supporters and the alt-right, and factions of liberal detractors of the President. The day ended with 20 arrests, as the Chronicle reports , some for assault with a deadly weapon and at least two relating to warrants dating back to the earlier, March 4 rally in Berkeley that resulted in similar mayhem.
