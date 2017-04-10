Tritons Tied for Ninth After Two Rounds at Hanny Stanislaus Invite
The University of California San Diego men's golf squad is tied for ninth of 15 teams after Monday's two rounds of play at the Hanny Stanislaus Invitational. UC San Diego holds a two-round total of 602, 26-over par on the par-72, 6,641-yard layout at the Turlock Golf & Country Club.
