Thumbs up, thumbs down: Valley principals dance, prance for student scholarships

Thumbs up to the winners of the Spanish-language lip sync contest sponsored by the Fresno Latino Rotary Club. The first-place principals who received scholarship prizes for their students were Robert Perez of Central High School, $2,500, large-school division; and Lisa Whitworth, Farmersville High School, $2,000, small-school division.

