Thumbs up, thumbs down: Valley principals dance, prance for student scholarships
Thumbs up to the winners of the Spanish-language lip sync contest sponsored by the Fresno Latino Rotary Club. The first-place principals who received scholarship prizes for their students were Robert Perez of Central High School, $2,500, large-school division; and Lisa Whitworth, Farmersville High School, $2,000, small-school division.
Turlock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F...
|18 hr
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr 9
|Celest
|35
|Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16)
|Apr 8
|Romel Esmail
|4
|Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|Romel Esmail
|5
|Home invasion reported in Hilmar (Jan '13)
|Mar 17
|Marie Cloud
|3
|YERMA Author Lorca
|Mar '17
|Maria Santos
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Cindy
|238
