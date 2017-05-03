The Mother Lode Remembers Musician/Actor, Teacher Rick Restivo
Two weeks ago, while teaching his music classes at Foothill Leadership Academy, and that weekend, while turning in what turned out to be his last public performance, singing and playing bass with his mates in the Black Irish Band he co-founded at Sonora's Celtic Faire, Richard Restivo, 64, seemed to be recovering from a respiratory infection of some sort. However, shortly afterwards a respiratory flare up took him back to the hospital where doctors uncovered a more serious lung ailment.
