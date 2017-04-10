Stanislaus Regional Transit (StaRT) to Offer Free Bus Rides on April 22nd
The Stanislaus County Public Works Transit Division, which manages the County's transit system, Stanislaus Regional Transit , will offer free rides to the public on 6 of its fixed route services on Saturday, April 22nd, 2017. The free rides will be offered to encourage ridership throughout Stanislaus County to attend the Earth Day in the Park festival at Graceada Park in Modesto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
