How much does it cost to settle a refugee in San Diego?
On an airplane over the Atlantic Ocean, Talal Shaheen, his wife and three sons, who are Syrian refugees, looked forward to a new life in Florida. Shaheen says that American government officials had told him he was going to Miami, because he had relatives there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turlock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Romel Esmail
|6
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 15
|Ex-mrs Miller
|68
|Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F...
|Apr 13
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr 9
|Celest
|35
|Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16)
|Apr 8
|Romel Esmail
|4
|Home invasion reported in Hilmar (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Marie Cloud
|3
|YERMA Author Lorca
|Mar '17
|Maria Santos
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turlock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC