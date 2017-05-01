Central Valley congressman attracts p...

Central Valley congressman attracts protesters, supporters during speech

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

While on spring break Wednesday, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, was back in California's 10th Congressional District, getting an earful from opponents and supporters. About 100 supporters paid $50 for lunch and a chance to meet with the Denham, while a dozen or so protesters demonstrated outside the Gallo Center for the Arts.

