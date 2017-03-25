News of Record for March 25, 2017

8:41 p.m., Sonora - Paul James Howard, 33, of the 200 block of South Broadway Avenue, Turlock, was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, criminal conspiracy and a misdemeanor burglary charge after an arrest on Phoenix Lake Road. 9:00 p.m., Sonora - Adrian Eugene Hernandez, 26, of the 200 block of South Broadway Drive, Turlock, was booked on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, vehicle theft and misdemeanor charges burglary and probation violation after an arrest on Phoenix Lake Road.

