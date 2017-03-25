News of Record for March 25, 2017
8:41 p.m., Sonora - Paul James Howard, 33, of the 200 block of South Broadway Avenue, Turlock, was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, criminal conspiracy and a misdemeanor burglary charge after an arrest on Phoenix Lake Road. 9:00 p.m., Sonora - Adrian Eugene Hernandez, 26, of the 200 block of South Broadway Drive, Turlock, was booked on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, vehicle theft and misdemeanor charges burglary and probation violation after an arrest on Phoenix Lake Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Turlock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Sun
|Celest
|35
|Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16)
|Apr 8
|Romel Esmail
|4
|Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|Romel Esmail
|5
|Home invasion reported in Hilmar (Jan '13)
|Mar 17
|Marie Cloud
|3
|YERMA Author Lorca
|Mar 13
|Maria Santos
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Cindy
|238
|Bella Esmail Moore-Your whole family including ... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Romel Esmail
|6
Find what you want!
Search Turlock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC