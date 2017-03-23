Multiple police, deputies shoot suspe...

Multiple police, deputies shoot suspect in Snelling following lengthy car chase

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A man was shot by law enforcement Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Merced County, following a long vehicle chase that began in Turlock and ended an more than an hour later in Snelling. The driver of the vehicle opened fire on six law enforcement officials, who returned fire, striking him multiple times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turlock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16) 7 hr Romel Esmail 5
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Mar 22 Mike 34
News Home invasion reported in Hilmar (Jan '13) Mar 17 Marie Cloud 3
YERMA Author Lorca Mar 13 Maria Santos 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Nov '07) Feb '17 Cindy 238
Bella Esmail Moore-Your whole family including ... (Jul '16) Feb '17 Romel Esmail 6
reward - reward - bring these 2 assyrians into ... (Jul '16) Jan '17 Bella Esmail Moore 2
See all Turlock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turlock Forum Now

Turlock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Turlock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Turlock, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC