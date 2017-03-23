Multiple police, deputies shoot suspect in Snelling following lengthy car chase
A man was shot by law enforcement Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Merced County, following a long vehicle chase that began in Turlock and ended an more than an hour later in Snelling. The driver of the vehicle opened fire on six law enforcement officials, who returned fire, striking him multiple times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Turlock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|Romel Esmail
|5
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Mar 22
|Mike
|34
|Home invasion reported in Hilmar (Jan '13)
|Mar 17
|Marie Cloud
|3
|YERMA Author Lorca
|Mar 13
|Maria Santos
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Cindy
|238
|Bella Esmail Moore-Your whole family including ... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Romel Esmail
|6
|reward - reward - bring these 2 assyrians into ... (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turlock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC