Mark breaks down the tornado warning

BREAKING NEWS.LINH THAT'S CHECK WITH MARKFINAN REAL QUICK.LET'S CHECK OUT WHAT IS GOINGON.WE DO HAVE A TORNADO WARNINGUNTI 1:15.THAT'S FOR STANISLAUS COUNTY INCENTRAL CALIFORNIA.THIS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL 1:15.THIS IS A VERY DANGEROUSSITUATION.ONCE AGAIN, A TORNADO WARNINGFOR THE TURLOCK AREA UNTIL 1:15THIS AFTERNOON.I WILL SEND IT OVER TO OUR CHIEFMETEOROLOGIST MARK FINAN.MARK: YOU CAN SEE THIS AREAHIGHLIGHTED IN RED.THERE'S TURLOCK RIGHT HERE.IF YOU ARE IN TURLOCK, YOU NEEDTO BE TAKING COVER RIGHT NOW.THIS HAS BEEN GOOD ENOUGH AT THENATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HASDETECTED ROTATION IN THIS.YOU CAN SEE THAT AREA OF READWRITE IN HERE.AND IF THERE'S ROTATION, IT'SPROBABLY HERE.NOW MOVING INTO HIGHWAY 99 ANDAREAS AROUND TURLOCK AND MAYBEOTHER WAY DOWN TOWARD THE DELHIAREA.SORRY, I'M OUT OF BREATH.I JUST RAN HERE.[LAUGHTER]THIS CELL HAS BEEN DEVELOPING.WE WATCHED IT IN THE BIT WESTLONG I FIVE.NOW ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.