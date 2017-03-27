Man injured in shootout with Turlock police

A man who led Turlock police on a chase and was injured during a shootout with officers was identified Friday as the son of a Stanislaus County judge, a source confirmed to KCRA 3. WEBVTT KCRA 3'S LINDA MUMMA HAS DETAILSON THE HOUR-LONG CHASE THATENDED IN A GUN BATTLE.REPORTER: THIS IS WHERE TURLOCKPOLICE SAY IT ALL BEGAN.>> THE INITIAL CALL WAS THATTHEY HAD A BURGLARY IN THERESIDENCE.REPORTER: ON OCTOBER 31,OFFICERS RESPONDED TO THE HOMEOF 41-YEAR-OLD KEVIN MAYHEWAFTER HE TOLD POLICE HE SHOT ANDKILLED A MAN IN SELF-DEFENSE.>> THAT'S HIS REPORT TO US.OUR JOB IS TO VERIFY WHETHERTHAT'S THE TOTALITY OF THECIRCUMSTANCES TO DETERMINEWHETHER THE HOMICIDE WASJUSTIFIABLE OR NOT.REPORTER: LAST NIGHT, OFFICERSWENT BACK OUT TO THE HOUSE TOSERVE A SEARCH WARRANT IN THATCASE WHEN CHIEF NINO AMIRFARSAYS THEY SPOTTED MAYHEW LOADINGUP HIS CAR WITH SOME PECULIARITEMS.

