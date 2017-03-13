Increased Fish Flows Under The Bay-De...

Increased Fish Flows Under The Bay-Delta Plan Criticized

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: My Mother Lode

Friday at noon state water regulators closed the window for public input on a document guiding hotly contested flow increases under the Bay-Delta water quality control plan first-phase. Weighing in under the wire with sharp criticisms the Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts submitted joint comments to the State Water Resources Control Board regarding the board's supporting revised draft substitute environmental document .

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turlock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Home invasion reported in Hilmar (Jan '13) 5 hr Marie Cloud 3
YERMA Author Lorca Mar 13 Maria Santos 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Nov '07) Feb '17 Cindy 238
Bella Esmail Moore-Your whole family including ... (Jul '16) Feb '17 Romel Esmail 6
Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16) Jan '17 Bella Esmail Moore 4
reward - reward - bring these 2 assyrians into ... (Jul '16) Jan '17 Bella Esmail Moore 2
Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F... Dec '16 Romel Esmail 1
See all Turlock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turlock Forum Now

Turlock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Turlock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Turlock, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC