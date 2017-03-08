Denham seems to lean toward Obamacare recall

Rep. Jeff Denham, who has not held a townhall meeting on the proposed recall of Obamacare, on Thursday issued a statement that seemed to support some of the principles of the Republican-authored substitute. Denham, R-Turlock, did not say specifically whether he would vote for the bill, which has passed two House committees already and could soon be headed to the House floor.

