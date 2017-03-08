Denham seems to lean toward Obamacare...

Denham seems to lean toward Obamacare recall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RecordNET

Rep. Jeff Denham, who has not held a townhall meeting on the proposed recall of Obamacare, on Thursday issued a statement that seemed to support some of the principles of the Republican-authored substitute. Denham, R-Turlock, did not say specifically whether he would vote for the bill, which has passed two House committees already and could soon be headed to the House floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turlock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who knows? Feb 25 Vanessa 3
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Feb 25 Vanessa 33
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Nov '07) Feb '17 Cindy 238
Bella Esmail Moore-Your whole family including ... (Jul '16) Feb '17 Romel Esmail 6
Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16) Jan '17 Bella Esmail Moore 4
reward - reward - bring these 2 assyrians into ... (Jul '16) Jan '17 Bella Esmail Moore 2
Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F... Dec '16 Romel Esmail 1
See all Turlock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turlock Forum Now

Turlock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Turlock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Turlock, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC