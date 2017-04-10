2 little girls hurt in crash at Turlo...

2 little girls hurt in crash at Turlock intersection

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Two young girls suffered major injuries and a 27-year-old woman as also hurt Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash at a Turlock intersection, police said. The crash happened about noon near the intersection of North Golden State Boulevard and West Hawkeye Avenue, just east of Highway 99. A 13-month-old and a 4-year-old were taken by air ambulance to hospital outside the area, and the woman, who is from Newman, was taken by ground ambulance to another hospital, Turlock police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turlock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Sun Celest 35
Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16) Apr 8 Romel Esmail 4
Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16) Mar 24 Romel Esmail 5
News Home invasion reported in Hilmar (Jan '13) Mar 17 Marie Cloud 3
YERMA Author Lorca Mar 13 Maria Santos 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Nov '07) Feb '17 Cindy 238
Bella Esmail Moore-Your whole family including ... (Jul '16) Feb '17 Romel Esmail 6
See all Turlock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turlock Forum Now

Turlock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Turlock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Turlock, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,999 • Total comments across all topics: 280,217,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC