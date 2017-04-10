2 little girls hurt in crash at Turlock intersection
Two young girls suffered major injuries and a 27-year-old woman as also hurt Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash at a Turlock intersection, police said. The crash happened about noon near the intersection of North Golden State Boulevard and West Hawkeye Avenue, just east of Highway 99. A 13-month-old and a 4-year-old were taken by air ambulance to hospital outside the area, and the woman, who is from Newman, was taken by ground ambulance to another hospital, Turlock police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Turlock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Sun
|Celest
|35
|Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16)
|Apr 8
|Romel Esmail
|4
|Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|Romel Esmail
|5
|Home invasion reported in Hilmar (Jan '13)
|Mar 17
|Marie Cloud
|3
|YERMA Author Lorca
|Mar 13
|Maria Santos
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Cindy
|238
|Bella Esmail Moore-Your whole family including ... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Romel Esmail
|6
Find what you want!
Search Turlock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC