2 little girls hurt in crash at Turlock intersection

Two young girls suffered major injuries and a 27-year-old woman as also hurt Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash at a Turlock intersection, police said. The crash happened about noon near the intersection of North Golden State Boulevard and West Hawkeye Avenue, just east of Highway 99. A 13-month-old and a 4-year-old were taken by air ambulance to hospital outside the area, and the woman, who is from Newman, was taken by ground ambulance to another hospital, Turlock police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.