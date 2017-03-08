Trees tumble down after winter wind a...

Trees tumble down after winter wind and rain

Friday Feb 17 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A tree fell onto the drive-through of a McDonald's in Hilmar near Turlock on Friday amidst gusty winds and rain showers. Lorianne Blakey captured it in a Facebook video.

