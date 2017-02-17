This Syrian refugee family was split apart by new US travel rules
Gasem al-Hamad and his children are pictured here at home in Turlock, California. The family fled Syria's civil war, but now Hamad's brother is being blocked from being resettled in California as planned because of President Donald Trump's suspension o No more Syrian refugees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turlock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb 15
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Man Arrested in 1999 Disappearance of Modesto W... (Nov '07)
|Feb 9
|Your Service Prov...
|47
|Man, woman discovered dead inside Modesto house (Sep '08)
|Feb 7
|Non-Relative
|17
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Nov '07)
|Feb 3
|Cindy
|238
|Bella Esmail Moore-Your whole family including ... (Jul '16)
|Feb 1
|Romel Esmail
|6
Find what you want!
Search Turlock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC