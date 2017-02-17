This Syrian refugee family was split ...

This Syrian refugee family was split apart by new US travel rules

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: WGBH

Gasem al-Hamad and his children are pictured here at home in Turlock, California. The family fled Syria's civil war, but now Hamad's brother is being blocked from being resettled in California as planned because of President Donald Trump's suspension o No more Syrian refugees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turlock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb 15 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 4
News Man Arrested in 1999 Disappearance of Modesto W... (Nov '07) Feb 9 Your Service Prov... 47
News Man, woman discovered dead inside Modesto house (Sep '08) Feb 7 Non-Relative 17
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Nov '07) Feb 3 Cindy 238
Bella Esmail Moore-Your whole family including ... (Jul '16) Feb 1 Romel Esmail 6
See all Turlock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turlock Forum Now

Turlock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Turlock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Turlock, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,432 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC