Social justice groups rally to support Obamacare
Tai'Rance Kelly asked the more than 40 people gathered around him in downtown Stockton on Tuesday: “What does your heart beat for?” And his children are the reason he joined a march and rally organized by Fathers & Families of San Joaquin in support of the Affordable Care Act.
