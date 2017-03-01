Sikhs Step Up, Welcome Oroville Dam Evacuees in Their Temples
Members of the Sikh faith are inviting the 188,000 evacuees that were forced to leave their homes because of the damaged Oroville Dam emergency spillway to come to their temples to eat and rest. The Yuba City area is a central migration spot for Sikhs, most of whom hail from Punjab, India.
