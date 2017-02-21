CA: Fire Burns Parked Turlock Transit...

CA: Fire Burns Parked Turlock Transit Buses

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Mass Transit

A blaze severely damaged four parked transit buses powered by compressed natural gas late Saturday at a city corporation yard not far from a fire station. The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. at 701 S. Walnut Road, directly behind Turlock Fire Station 32 and just of west of Highway 99. The first firetruck arrived at the city yard within one minute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turlock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Wed Woweee 32
Who knows? Feb 21 KES 2
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb 15 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Nov '07) Feb 3 Cindy 238
Bella Esmail Moore-Your whole family including ... (Jul '16) Feb 1 Romel Esmail 6
See all Turlock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turlock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Stanislaus County was issued at February 24 at 12:26PM PST

Turlock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Turlock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Turlock, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC