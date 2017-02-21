CA: Fire Burns Parked Turlock Transit Buses
A blaze severely damaged four parked transit buses powered by compressed natural gas late Saturday at a city corporation yard not far from a fire station. The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. at 701 S. Walnut Road, directly behind Turlock Fire Station 32 and just of west of Highway 99. The first firetruck arrived at the city yard within one minute.
