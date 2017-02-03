Emmi takes over two more goat's milk companies
Emmi has continued its acquisition of goat's milk companies with the takeover of firms in Spain and the US. Swiss dairy company Emmi is growing in the goat's milk product industry again, taking over companies in the US and Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turlock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xoxoxo
|3 hr
|Xxx
|236
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Nov '07)
|13 hr
|Cindy
|238
|Bella Esmail Moore-Your whole family including ... (Jul '16)
|Feb 1
|Romel Esmail
|6
|Did you know?...
|Jan 20
|Israel Did 911
|2
|Review: Modesto Vacuum & Sewing Ctr (Jun '10)
|Jan 20
|Israel Did 911
|6
|Bella Esmail Moore.. The F.B.I and United State... (Jan '16)
|Jan 9
|Bella Esmail Moore
|4
|reward - reward - bring these 2 assyrians into ... (Jul '16)
|Jan 6
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turlock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC