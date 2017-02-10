Crime 34 mins ago 7:38 p.m.Woman arrested after offering sex at Turlock massage parlor
A 36-year-old woman from San Gabriel was arrested on Tuesday for prostitution charges after offering sex to a customer at the massage parlor she works at, according to the Turlock Police Department. The incident involving Xiuxiang Lin happened around 11 a.m. at the Golden Spa located at 638 Wolfe Avenue suite No.
