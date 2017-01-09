California Rep. Jeff Denham is hoping...

California Rep. Jeff Denham is hoping a Trump campaign comment could spur immigration change

Rep. Jeff Denham filed legislation to allow people brought into the country illegally as children to earn citizenship through military service. Rep. Jeff Denham filed legislation to allow people brought into the country illegally as children to earn citizenship through military service.

