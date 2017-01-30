Body Found in Burning Vehicle in Turlock

Body Found in Burning Vehicle in Turlock

Monday Jan 30

A body was found Sunday evening inside a burning vehicle in Turlock, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department. Firefighters responded to the scene on Griffin Road, north of W Taylor Road, in a rural part of the city around 7:30 p.m. Detectives say the victim could not be immediately identified because of how badly the body was burned.

