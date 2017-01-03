With much less water, much of north Valley will suffer
Don Pedro Reservoir is fed by the Tuolumne River and its tributaries. The state water board is calling for significantly increased diversions of river water away from storage in reservoirs like Don Pedro to flow north into the San Joaquin-Sacramento Delta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turlock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flood Warning for Merced County starting Janua...
|Tue
|dolsen
|1
|Romel Esmail Wanted For Fraud!!! Bring Him In F...
|Dec 16
|Romel Esmail
|1
|Bella Esmail Moore-Your whole family including ... (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|bella esmail moore
|3
|Assyrian Community- Bring these two into Illino... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
|reward - reward - bring these 2 assyrians into ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|BELLA ESMAIL MOORE
|1
|Assyrian Community ( ROMEL ESMAIL WANTED FOR FR... (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|Bella Esmail Moore
|3
|romel esmail & bella esmail moore (Oct '15)
|May '16
|Romel Esmail wanted
|9
Find what you want!
Search Turlock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC