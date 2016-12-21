Obama signs bill by Californiaa s Rep...

Obama signs bill by Californiaa s Rep. Denham to get rid of surplus federal properties

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Bellingham Herald

President Barack Obama on Friday signed long-sought legislation by Rep. Jeff Denham, a Republican of Turlock, Calif., designed to help Uncle Sam slim down by shedding excess property. Years in the making, the Federal Assets Sale and Transfer Act of 2016 is described as a way to "decrease the deficit by consolidating and selling federal buildings and other civilian real property."

Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Turlock, CA

